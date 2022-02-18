From underground art parties to Instagram success: how The Home Moment became the next big thing in interiors
Talented and adaptable, Sinead Bailey Kelly is running a lifestyle brand with a difference
While few areas of life escaped upheaval during Covid the events business was, it’s fair to say, decimated by the pandemic. Overnight the lights went out for gigs, club nights, galleries, exhibitions and parties – all the fun stuff - and for those working in the industry it was catastrophic.
Sinead Bailey Kelly was one of those people and had to watch her whole industry shut down. But she wasn’t the only one...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gareth Smith of Michael’s restaurant on how to cook the ultimate roast chicken in one hour
Five minutes of prep, an hour or so in the oven and you’re sorted
The Luxe Radar: Boss your home office into shape with luxury furniture, green technology and vintage classics
It’s time for a serious home office upgrade, writes Jillian Bolger
My objects of desire: Nigel O’Reilly, the Mayo-based goldsmith, on gemstones and Magon watches
O’Reilly’s handcrafted high jewellery has been worn by Saoirse Ronan and featured in Sotheby’s Important Jewels auction in New York.
Stealth wealth: From label-less minimalism to Succession style, here’s how to dress like the one per cent
Among the financial elite, ‘stealth wealth’ is a way of living that’s inconspicuous but undeniably moneyed