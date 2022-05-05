From juice retreats to medical screening: The wellness holidays that will leave you feeling a million dollars

Luxe Radar is just back from Portugal where we spent an unforgettable week at a juice retreat. Hosted by Juice Master Jason Vale, we survived on three large juices and one bowl of soup daily for 7 days . . . and loved it. Honestly, we were far too busy to feel hungry, between yoga, hiking, volleyball, aerobics, spinning, rebounding, circuit training and spa treatments every day. Juicy Oasis is a glam set-up in a...