Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

From gender-fluid shoe rooms to art installations, what is the future of bricks and mortar luxury retail?

With digital taking over as the dominant channel for luxury shopping, physical retail spaces are becoming much more than just a place to shop.

Dee Bowman
8th May, 2022
From gender-fluid shoe rooms to art installations, what is the future of bricks and mortar luxury retail?
Brown Thomas new shoe rooms in Dundrum

Without question, the retail landscape today is unrecognisable from that of a few decades ago.

There are those of us, that not so far back remember the epitome of retail chic was spending a leisurely afternoon in Switzers, the glamourous department store located where Brown Thomas is housed today. At the time, department stores like these provided polished customer service along with access to unique brands and the latest fashion trends set against a luxurious...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Post-pandemic, we are less willing than ever to settle, separate our physical from our mental health, or sell out our health in the long term for short-term gain

From the rise of ‘Masstige’ to the consumer demands of Gen Alpha, wellness has become a key driver of the beauty industry

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy
The latest line from aesthetic manufacturers Merz is designed to rejuvenate the quality of the skin and treat the early signs of sun damage but without the drastic volume changes.

Tried and tested: The €300 ‘skin booster’ that’s leaving facial filler treatments in the shade

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
Current Body LED Eye Perfector, €241 at

Adventures in Technophobia: The high-powered beauty devices that promise to reverse time

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
The ‘Essential’ collection from Cossie + Co is made from recycled plastics taken from the depths of the ocean, and for each kg of fibre produced, one kg of plastic is removed

The thoughtful shopper: sustainable swimwear, baby bedlinen and dresses to rent for wedding season

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1