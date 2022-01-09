Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Cook your own: It might be closed, but here’s how you can still enjoy two of Coppinger Row’s best dishes

As the much-loved Dublin restaurant closes its doors owners Marc and Conor Bereen share a couple of iconic recipes

Brenda McCormick
9th January, 2022
Cook your own: It might be closed, but here’s how you can still enjoy two of Coppinger Row’s best dishes
Coppinger Row’s delicious meatball linguine, with salsa verde and parmesan. Picture: Terry McDonagh

It was one of Dublin’s top dining spots, playing host to not only locals but many visiting famous faces including Beyoncé and George Clooney. However, after 13 years Coppinger Row off South William Street has served its last brunch ahead of the redevelopment of the site. Brothers Marc and Conor Bereen are, for now, focusing on its sister restaurant Charlotte Quay (charlottequay.ie) with a new project on Dublin’s southside on the way. And while Coppinger...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Fortnite links up with heritage luxury house Balenciaga: fashion, it seems, is set to be a cornerstone of the nebulous digital frontier

Dressing the Metaverse

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan
US dermatologist Dr Ranella Hirsch, who is quickly becoming the go-to expert for beauty editors on this side of the Atlantic, credits her growing social media popularity to experience and honesty

The Beauty of Change

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy
The Sensate is a palm-sized wearable device and audio app that uses infrasonic sound waves to send resonant frequencies through the body, in other words, a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time-poor

Adventures in Technophobia: a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time poor that will fit in the palm of your hand

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
‘I don’t think it makes sense for an entire generation of young men to be told they have what it takes to be a Navy Seal’. Picture: Tobias Tullius/Unsplash

Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1