Cook your own: It might be closed, but here’s how you can still enjoy two of Coppinger Row’s best dishes
As the much-loved Dublin restaurant closes its doors owners Marc and Conor Bereen share a couple of iconic recipes
It was one of Dublin’s top dining spots, playing host to not only locals but many visiting famous faces including Beyoncé and George Clooney. However, after 13 years Coppinger Row off South William Street has served its last brunch ahead of the redevelopment of the site. Brothers Marc and Conor Bereen are, for now, focusing on its sister restaurant Charlotte Quay (charlottequay.ie) with a new project on Dublin’s southside on the way. And while Coppinger...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dressing the Metaverse
In the limitless world of gaming, NFTs and virtual fashion, luxury brands are unlocking value streams that engage young consumers while finding new avenues to creativity, capital and community
The Beauty of Change
The beauty industry is led by consumers and the innovators who are reshaping how beauty is manufactured, used and expressed. Laura Kennedy talks to the people changing beauty for the better.
Adventures in Technophobia: a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time poor that will fit in the palm of your hand
Jessie Collins checks out a device that’s tipped to be the next big thing in wellbeing tech
Séamas O’Reilly: Elon Musk got to where he is through ingenuity, but the emerald mine his father owned probably didn’t hurt.
There’s a huge market in preaching male betterment through books, podcasts and YouTube series, but much of it adds little to the common store of human knowledge