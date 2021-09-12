Choice Cuts
Killian McNulty’s The Vintage Hub has become a byword for the best in beautiful vintage pieces in Ireland. He tells Brenda McCormick how a movie prop business grew into the country’s largest vintage collectibles store.
Killian McNulty was surrounded by history as a child. “My father is a voracious collector of things, and the items we would use in day-to-day life went from the 1600s through to modern day,” he explains. “We grew up with things that reflected our past all around us.
“It was just normal for us, but at the same time you had an appreciation for the fact that you could change your dining...
