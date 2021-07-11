Calamine lotion to caviar cream

So, how did we get here?

It was the smell of childhood summers. Heady, sweet and unmistakeable, it was the aroma which eloquently spoke of long days at Brittas Bay, Sandycove or any patch of available sand, running around in your togs and revelling in the rare caress of warm Irish sunshine on your skin.

It was the unmistakable whiff of calamine lotion, a magical elixir which cured the lame, the halt, the blind and...