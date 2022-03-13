Buckle up: The biker jacket is back in time for spring

There’s a theory in fashion lore that suggests trends tend to repeat themselves every twenty years or so. If Kate Moss was your style muse in the noughties, then chances are that you too owned a leather jacket. Whether it was one of her Saint Laurent cropped versions, or returning to her well-loved biker from Balmain’s autumn-winter ‘09 collection, of Moss’ many enduring wardrobe staples, her leather jacket collection was unrivalled. If hoarding is in...