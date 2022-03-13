Buckle up: The biker jacket is back in time for spring
Few outerwear styles invite adventure like the biker jacket. Revving up the spring-summer ‘22 runways, attitude-laden leather – with little underneath – suddenly feels so right again.
There’s a theory in fashion lore that suggests trends tend to repeat themselves every twenty years or so. If Kate Moss was your style muse in the noughties, then chances are that you too owned a leather jacket. Whether it was one of her Saint Laurent cropped versions, or returning to her well-loved biker from Balmain’s autumn-winter ‘09 collection, of Moss’ many enduring wardrobe staples, her leather jacket collection was unrivalled. If hoarding is in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Adventures in Technophobia: Garmin’s Venu 2 Plus smart watch reviewed
With 75 preset workouts and the ‘body battery’ monitor you never knew you needed, this watch no slouch when it comes to action
The Luxe Radar: Where to stay in the world’s fashion capitals
From Paris to Milan, Tokyo to New York, there’s no shortage of great places to stay during your shopping expedition
Normal People’s India Mullen on insecurity, ambition and why actors can never stand still
The Irish actress to watch discusses the daily grind beneath the bright lights
Travel: Dive into this newly-refurbished spa in Meath
Gharieni psammotherapy and aqua beds feature in the spa at the Johnstown Estate