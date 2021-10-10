Art to Wear

The worlds of jewellery and art collided with some controversy recently, when Tiffany & Co. unveiled a splashy new campaign on the back of its $15.8 billion acquisition by luxury conglomerate LVMH earlier this year. Dubbed “About Love”, the ads feature Jay Z and Beyoncé wearing two of the most iconic pieces in the luxury jewellery retailer’s collection: Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch and all 128.54 carats of the Tiffany Diamond respectively....