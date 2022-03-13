Subscribe Today
Annmarie O’Connor: Mini skirts, disco heels and your own skin as an accessory: it’s time to forget about dressing down

Pandemic dressing is over, it’s time to embrace dressing up once again

Annmarie O’Connor
13th March, 2022
Micro hemlines and crystal embellishments are back

Be prepared. 2022 is bringing sexy back. As remaining pandemic restrictions remove and loosen, the spring summer catwalks are offering a two-fingered salute to the beige, baggy and boring. No more ‘waist up’ dressing. No more counting the weekly food shop as going out. No more hiding under hoodies, waiting for it all to end. All bets (and clothes) are off.

Last year’s dopamine-triggering colours, off-the-shoulder ‘vaccine tops’, and artful cut-aways foreshadowed this collective...

