American apparel: Where this year’s Met Gala fell short

Even though just nine months have passed since Kim Kardashian climbed the famous steps dressed head-to-toe in black Balenciaga, identifiable only by her famous silhouette, 2022’s Met Gala ceremony took place this week in what marked a return to the event’s traditional first Monday in May slot after two years of Covid-19 chaos. This year’s theme, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion has coincided with The Costume Institute’s second portion of a two-part exhibition exploring...