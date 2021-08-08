Aftermath: how the fashion industry has changed forever
After a volatile time in the luxury fashion industry, the dust is slowly beginning to settle. But of the recent pivots, what was temporary, and what will remain? Dee Bowman, marketing and luxury brand consultant, picks out the lasting shifts
The chaotic landscape caused by a combination of the pandemic and recent political and social shifts has significantly impacted how consumers are behaving and that is driving change across the retail sector. The discerning consumer is favouring brands with purpose, not solely driven by profit, and demanding more connectivity, transparency and social responsibility. In order to remain relevant and successful, we are seeing luxury brands responding strategically to these demands.
Pre-loved Luxe
Take...
