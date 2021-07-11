Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Adventures in Technophobia

Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner is not just for adults, discovers Jessie Collins.

Jessie Collins
11th July, 2021
Adventures in Technophobia
Jessie Collins floor-tests the latest wheeze from Dyson

How much technology do you really need in your vacuum cleaner? I ask this question with the clear memory of my father cleaning his Afghan rug with one of those manual carpet brush sweepers that seemed to just move the dirt from one corner to the other while simultaneously requiring the same kind of effort it takes to push a boulder up a hill. It was hard work.

Carpet sweepers were common enough back in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1