Adventures in Technophobia

Would you pay €1,898 for some beauty kit? That of course all depends on your personal circumstances, and your dedication to the cause.

For many, parting with that kind of hard cash on a piece of at-home equipment would warrant a very big and guaranteed return. And that is just what the Déesse’s Pro LED Mask has promised. Swooningly endorsed by Chrissy Teigen and January Jones, there is little, according to its advocates, this piece...