Adventures in Technophobia: a quick-fix relaxation therapy for the time poor that will fit in the palm of your hand

It can be stressful, trying to relax. And there is nothing more tension-inducing than when someone else tells you to relax. It reminds me of a scene in The Simpsons when the character of Troy McClure, the low-level actor and the butt of many jokes, tries to flog his latest self-help video, Get Confident, Stupid. Sometimes the mantras at this time of year feel a little like that – Get Happy, Miserable could be a...