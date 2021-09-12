Adventures in Technophobia
Jessie Collins goes fully electric in the just-off-the-assembly line Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Ihave a very unscientific theory that cars offer a kind of time travel. It is the reason that people flock to vintage fairs. It is the reason Back to the Future chose a DeLorean as its true protagonist. Because, even without madcap science, you can slip inside a car of any era and be transported to 1965, 1982, or in my case on most days, 2002. For years I’ve been driving around in an old...
