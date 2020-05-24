Zigzags along the path to forming a new government

It is always dangerous putting forward a deadline in politics. In 1998, the chairman of the Good Friday Agreement talks, former US senator George Mitchell, wanted to get the deal done in time for Good Friday, so he set a deadline of midnight on Thursday.
In the end, it took 17 hours more, with the final deal being signed at 5.30pm on Good Friday itself.
Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens now seem confident that a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team