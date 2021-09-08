Zappone was not ‘lobbying’ when she sought UN special envoy role

Katherine Zappone was not lobbying when in communication with the Department of Foreign Affairs about a UN special envoy role, advice from the state’s anti-corruption watchdog suggests.

An individual who was not talking about zoning or the development of land and was not paid to represent anyone, cannot be classified as a lobbyist, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

“The [Regulation of Lobbying] act does not apply to communications made...