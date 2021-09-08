Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Zappone was not ‘lobbying’ when she sought UN special envoy role

The Regulation of Lobbying Act does not apply to communications made by individuals apart from those related to the zoning and development of land, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
8th September, 2021
Zappone was not ‘lobbying’ when she sought UN special envoy role
Katherine Zappone has been at the centre of controversy over her appointment to UN special envoy position by the government. Picture: Maura Hickey

Katherine Zappone was not lobbying when in communication with the Department of Foreign Affairs about a UN special envoy role, advice from the state’s anti-corruption watchdog suggests.

An individual who was not talking about zoning or the development of land and was not paid to represent anyone, cannot be classified as a lobbyist, according to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

“The [Regulation of Lobbying] act does not apply to communications made...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jim O’Callaghan distanced himself from reports that he would be willing to back a motion of no confidence in Micheál Martin

Analysis: O’Callaghan will not make any dramatic moves at Fianna Fáil think-in

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Katherine Zappone has been at the centre of controversy over her appointment to UN special envoy position by the government

Zappone could be asked to face Oireachtas over envoy saga

Home Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Simon Coveney is appearing in front of the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee to discuss the controversy over the appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy role

Coveney says he did not offer Zappone envoy role months before official appointment

Home Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, is due to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs tomorrow to answer questions about the now-cancelled appointment

Analysis: Coveney faces tough questions and further embarrassment

Home Michael Brennan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1