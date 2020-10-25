Young and once-loyal older voters moving away from Fianna Fáil

A month on from the worst poll for Fianna Fáil since we started polling and things have not got much better for the party. Today sees just a small upward tick in its fortunes, while Fine Gael continues to make gains to record one of the highest first preferences recorded by the party. So, is it as simple as voters moving from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael?
To some degree, there...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team