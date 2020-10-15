Thursday October 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘You would need an army, probably bigger than our army’ to keep up with contact tracing — Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste tells Dáil tracers are trying to get in touch with the contacts of 1,000 people testing positive for Covid-19 each day, many of whom have at least six or seven close contacts

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th October, 2020
Leo Varadkar signalled that the next round of planned cuts to the PUP – in April – might not go ahead. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There were no complaints in the Dáil about the cabinet’s decision to impose additional Covid-19 restrictions on three border counties.

At Leaders’ Questions, Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, said that the public health advice had to be followed in his home county of Donegal, which is now under level 4 restrictions along with Cavan and Monaghan.

Leo Varakdar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, said that he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: ‘Green recovery’ rhetoric is backed by substance for a change

Progress has been made in Budget 2021 but much work remains to be done to make Ireland’s economy less harmful to the environment

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Dublin City Council sacks 21 staff members in two years

Attendance issues was the top reason for dismissal, with gross misconduct and unsatisfactory probation also cited

Claire McNamara | 1 day ago

An additional Friday and a tech start-up fund: what you may have missed in the Budget

A 53rd Friday in 2021 will cost the state €185 million — this and other nuggets which went under the radar yesterday are explained here

Killian Woods | 1 day ago