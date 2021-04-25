Workers’ Party splits again with Cork/Belfast faction vs Dublin
The party’s sole elected representative has been told he is no longer a member and each group is claiming to be the ‘real’ Workers’ Party
The Workers’ Party is at the centre of another divisive split, with a declaration that its sole elected councillor is no longer a party member.
The party’s origins date back to an ideological split in the republican movement in 1970, but it has split and rebranded several times since.
It has been a declining force in Irish politics since the time when its members included Tomás Mac Giolla, Proinsias De Rossa, Eamon Gilmore,...
