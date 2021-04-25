Workers’ Party splits again with Cork/Belfast faction vs Dublin

The Workers’ Party is at the centre of another divisive split, with a declaration that its sole elected councillor is no longer a party member.

The party’s origins date back to an ideological split in the republican movement in 1970, but it has split and rebranded several times since.

It has been a declining force in Irish politics since the time when its members included Tomás Mac Giolla, Proinsias De Rossa, Eamon Gilmore,...