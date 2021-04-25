Subscribe Today
Workers’ Party splits again with Cork/Belfast faction vs Dublin

The party’s sole elected representative has been told he is no longer a member and each group is claiming to be the ‘real’ Workers’ Party

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th April, 2021
Ted Tynan, a Cork City councillor, was recently told he was no longer a member of the Workers’ Party because he had not paid his registration fees on time. Picture: John Allen

The Workers’ Party is at the centre of another divisive split, with a declaration that its sole elected councillor is no longer a party member.

The party’s origins date back to an ideological split in the republican movement in 1970, but it has split and rebranded several times since.

It has been a declining force in Irish politics since the time when its members included Tomás Mac Giolla, Proinsias De Rossa, Eamon Gilmore,...

