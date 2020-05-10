Monday May 11, 2020
Workers encouraged to report employers to HSA under Covid-19 protocols

Heather Humphrey’s Return to Work Safely Protocol will require companies to implement new coronavirus-related rules for workplaces

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
10th May, 2020
The Minister for Business yesterday published a ‘Return to Work Safely Protocol Picture: RollingNews.ie

Workers who feel their employers aren’t doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus have been encouraged to report them to the Health and Safety Authority by Heather Humphreys.

The Minister for Business yesterday published a ‘Return to Work Safely Protocol’ for companies and their employees to follow as they begin to reopen over the coming weeks....

