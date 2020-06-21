Women leading the field in Seanad seats carve-up

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are expected to place a heavy emphasis on choosing women for the remaining Seanad seats should the programme for government be approved this Friday.

The three parties have agreed to carve up the traditional allocation of 11 Taoiseach’s nominees, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael getting four each, the Green Party two and the party leaders choosing a representative from Northern Ireland for the last...