Sunday June 21, 2020
Women leading the field in Seanad seats carve-up

All three parties are likely to choose more women than men as the 11 remaining Taoiseach’s seats are divided mostly between FG, FF and the Greens

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st June, 2020
Former Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee is expected to be nominated by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are expected to place a heavy emphasis on choosing women for the remaining Seanad seats should the programme for government be approved this Friday.

The three parties have agreed to carve up the traditional allocation of 11 Taoiseach’s nominees, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael getting four each, the Green Party two and the party leaders choosing a representative from Northern Ireland for the last...

