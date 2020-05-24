With local funerals and clinics off-limits, TDs head online

For nearly three months now, TDs have not been able to attend funerals. Because of this, there have been predictions in Leinster House that the “business model” of some TDs could be disrupted by the Covid-19 restrictions.
Seasoned politicians, however, have already adapted to the Covid-19 funeral rules. On one day last week, five people from Kerry died. Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae each posted messages of sympathy for all five people...
