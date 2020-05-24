Sunday May 24, 2020
With local funerals and clinics off-limits, TDs head online

The internet never sleeps, so politicians working online are expected to give an almost instant response to difficult queries at all hours of the day and night

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
24th May, 2020
Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae each posted messages of sympathy for five people who died in Kerry last week on the online books of condolences on the RIP.ie website

For nearly three months now, TDs have not been able to attend funerals. Because of this, there have been predictions in Leinster House that the “business model” of some TDs could be disrupted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Seasoned politicians, however, have already adapted to the Covid-19 funeral rules. On one day last week, five people from Kerry died. Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae each posted messages of sympathy for all five people...

