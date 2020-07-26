Will Ireland’s low-paid workers get a minimum wage rise?

It sounds like a scene from a fantasy novel by JRR Tolkein or CS Lewis. Before the third Tuesday of every July, a group of elders must gather together to decide the fate of more than 100,000 men and women.
The National Minimum Wage (Low Pay Commission) Act 2015 isn’t quite as compelling a read as that description might suggest. But it does have major significance for those earning low wages in this country, as well...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team