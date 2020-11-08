Monday November 9, 2020
Whistleblower in Varadkar leak says he wanted to expose ‘incestuous, backslapping circle’

With a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence to come, the Tánaiste is facing yet more questions over the passing of a confidential agreement to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
8th November, 2020
3
Leo Varadkar: well aware of the difficulties his actions have created for Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan. Picture: RollingNews

Chay Bowes only ever met Leo Varadkar once. But the information he revealed about the Tánaiste’s leaking of the GP contract has dominated Irish politics for the past week. “Everybody knows this is the most embarrassing episode in politics, I would say in modern times,” he told the Business Post.

It was Bowes, a businessman with a long history of involvement in the healthcare sector, who supplied...

