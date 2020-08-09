Where is the next great visionary?

John Hume was a pivotal figure in the peace process, a titan who left an indelible mark on Irish politics. A politician, statesman, peacemaker and Nobel laureate, his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the world.

It wasn’t necessary to agree with his politics to be impressed by his courage, tenacity, perspicacity, resilience and tireless pursuit of his vision of bringing people, not territory, together.

His political philosophy, which redefined Irish...