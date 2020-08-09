Sunday August 9, 2020
Where is the next great visionary?

There is still work to be done, and we need a leader like Hume for the next phase of this island’s future

9th August, 2020
John Hume: Power, perks and privilege were eschewed in favour of his commitment to achieving peace. Picture: Leif Skoogfors/Getty Images

John Hume was a pivotal figure in the peace process, a titan who left an indelible mark on Irish politics. A politician, statesman, peacemaker and Nobel laureate, his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the world.

It wasn’t necessary to agree with his politics to be impressed by his courage, tenacity, perspicacity, resilience and tireless pursuit of his vision of bringing people, not territory, together.

His political philosophy, which redefined Irish...

