‘We’ve damaged the country’s national interests’

The national interest has been damaged by Phil Hogan losing his job as EU Trade Commissioner following the Golfgate controversy, according to Jim O’Callaghan, the Fianna Fáil TD.

When Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan, the three coalition party leaders, called for Hogan to resign, it signalled that the Commissioner had lost the confidence of the Irish government, O’Callaghan told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

