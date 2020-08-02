Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

We Greens can’t have our way on every issue, says Smyth

Junior minister Ossian Smyth’s comments come after his party colleague Neasa Hourigan resigns as chief whip over her controversial vote

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
2nd August, 2020
Ossian Smyth TD Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement & eGovernment at the Department of Public Expenditure Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Green Party can’t have its way on every issue and if TDs don’t vote with the government, then they can’t be in government, Ossian Smyth has said.

The Green TD and minister of state with responsibility for public procurement and e-government made the comments following the sanctioning of Neasa Hourigan, the party’s former chief whip, after she voted against the government on the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Conference sector pleads for clarity on post-Covid game plan

Industry body says many members have no cashflow until late next year, and are competing against rivals abroad which have better state support

Killian Woods | 9 hours ago

Irish diplomacy on ‘cliff-edge’ as our EU officials approach retirement

A briefing paper to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has warned that the numbers of Irish people taking jobs with the EU is dwindling sharply

Aiden Corkery | 9 hours ago

Same Air Corps chopper lost a door when mid-air twice

A report on a door falling off a helicopter in May over the Phoenix Park revealed that the same helicopter had dropped another door over Co Kerry a decade ago

Ken Foxe | 9 hours ago