Wage subsidy scheme open to ‘deadweight’ and ‘abuse’

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is “open to significant deadweight, waste and abuse of exchequer resources,” Department of Finance officials have warned Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe as part of a review of the initiative.

Under the terms of the scheme, the state pays subsidies of up to €350 a week per employee in companies where turnover has fallen by more than 25 per cent. It aims to preserve the link between employers...