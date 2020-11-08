Sunday November 8, 2020
Voting in next general election could take place over days

Changes proposed to electoral laws would allow voting to occur over longer period to allow for social distancing

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
8th November, 2020
Changes have been proposed to existing electoral laws that would allow voting to take place over more than one day to avoid a build-up of voters

Voting in any new general election could take place over a number of days, under fresh plans approved by the cabinet.

Ministers are concerned that an unexpected election could cause difficulties at polling stations given Covid-19 social distancing requirements. As a result, changes have been proposed to existing electoral laws that would allow voting to take place over more than one day to avoid a build-up of voters.

The proposals were recently brought to cabinet...

