Von der Leyen paves the way for Hogan to join lucrative speakers’ circuit

Phil Hogan, the former European Commissioner, has been given the go ahead by Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to go on the lucrative speakers’ circuit.

Hogan was forced to resign as European Commissioner for Trade last August amid the fallout from his attendance at the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society’s dinner in Clifden.

The European Commission has now given Hogan the permission to take part in speaking engagements arranged...