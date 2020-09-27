Sunday September 27, 2020
Visits to nursing homes allowed in regions below level 3 restrictions

Framework for managing nursing homes under new levelled restrictions plan is set to be published this week

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
27th September, 2020
As part of the government’s new National Framework for Living with Covid-19, nursing homes will be open to visitors with protective measures in levels 1 and 2

Visitors will still be allowed into nursing homes and long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks of Covid-19 as long as their local regions remain below level 3 restrictions, the Business Post has learned.

A framework for managing nursing homes under the government‘s new levelled restrictions plan is currently being considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and is expected to be published this week.

