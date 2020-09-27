Visits to nursing homes allowed in regions below level 3 restrictions

Visitors will still be allowed into nursing homes and long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks of Covid-19 as long as their local regions remain below level 3 restrictions, the Business Post has learned.
A framework for managing nursing homes under the government‘s new levelled restrictions plan is currently being considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and is expected to be published this week.
As part of the government’s new National Framework for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team