Sunday October 25, 2020
Video games tax break to be based on British scheme

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the aim is to introduce the relief in 2022

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
25th October, 2020
A new tax break for the video games sector was announced in Budget 2021

A new tax break for the video games sector will be based on the British government’s existing scheme, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The tax break was announced in Budget 2021 by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, to encourage the growth of more video game development jobs. It is intended to help Ireland catch up with Britain, which has around 50,000 video games developers compared to 2,000 here.

It is understood that it...

