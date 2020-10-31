Saturday October 31, 2020
Varakar regrets sharing GP contract ‘informally’, but rejects allegation that he acted unlawfully

The Tánaiste has said he regrets the manner in which he provided a draft agreement with the IMO to a rival union, but has claimed the details were already public

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
31st October, 2020
The Tánaiste described an article in the Village magazine containing the allegation that he acted unlawfully as “inaccurate and grossly defamatory” and said he was seeking legal advice about it.

Leo Varadkar has rejected allegations that he acted unlawfully when he passed draft details of a new GP pay deal agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a member of a rival union that he is friends with.

In a statement issued on his behalf, the Tánaiste said that he “regrets” passing on a copy of the agreement in an informal manner to Dr Maitiú O Tuathail, but has claimed details of the deal...

