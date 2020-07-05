Varadkar told bankers to avoid profiteering from Covid-19 crisis

Leo Varadkar warned the country’s bank bosses not to make “additional profits” from customers they had given payment breaks to as a result of Covid-19.
He also told them that if they were found to have done so, it would be as damaging and costly to them as the tracker mortgage scandal.
At a meeting on May 11, the banks assured the then taoiseach that they would not make extra profits...
