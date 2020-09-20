Varadkar to share aide-de-camp with Martin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has ended up sharing Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s aide-de-camp after a request that he should get his own official representative was withdrawn.

The request for a separate aide-de-camp to represent the Tánaiste at official events provoked controversy when it was first reported in early July.

The move – as well as the decision to allow Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, to keep his...