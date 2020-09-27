Varadkar to ask landlords to give restrictions-hit businesses a break

Commercial landlords are going to be asked to give rent breaks to businesses hit by Covid-19 restrictions under a new voluntary code of conduct.

The reduction in footfall in city centres has hit retailers, while restaurants in Dublin and Donegal have had their takings devastated by the level 3 restrictions.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, is due to launch a new code of conduct for commercial landlords this week to urge them to...