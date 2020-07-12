Varadkar set for showdown with top bankers over Covid-19 interest row

Leo Varadkar is to meet banking chief executives this week, amid an escalating row over the charging of interest to mortgage customers who have availed of Covid-19 payment breaks.

It comes as the Tánaiste told RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday that he didn‘t entirely trust the banks, as they tend to “talk you down with regulatory gobbledygook”.

“Unfortunately, my assumption when dealing with them is that I don’t fully trust...