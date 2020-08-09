Varadkar pledges to increase powers of competition regulator to ‘break up the cartels’

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, has promised to increase the powers of the competition watchdog to “break up cartels”.
The European Commission has been critical of the lack of action taken against anti-competitive practices in the country, saying there was “virtually no enforcement” of the rules here.
In the last decade, there have been only three convictions for cartel behaviour and no one has ever been jailed.
