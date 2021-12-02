Subscribe Today
Varadkar pledges ‘targeted’ support for hospitality sector

Tánaiste also asked about Business Post story on Dublin house prices rising 25% by 2028 at Leaders’ Questions

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd December, 2021
Leo Varadkar said sectors such as arts and aviation would also receive support. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has promised to provide targeted supports for the hospitality sector which is suffering from a wave of cancellations for Christmas bookings.

Restaurant and pub owners have been lobbying the government to reverse the cuts made yesterday to the rates of payment under the employment wage subsidy scheme.

And a motion was passed by the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to reverse these changes.

