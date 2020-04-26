Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Varadkar picks up phone in plea to firms for Covid-19 supplies

Taoiseach makes request to multinationals for virus testing machines and hospital ventilators

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th April, 2020
Varadkar spoke to management in Roche, and management in Medtronic

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made personal phone calls to executives in two multinational companies to plead for vital supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Varadkar spoke to management in Roche, which supplies Covid-19 testing machines and materials, and management in Medtronic, which manufacturers the hospital ventilators used to help Covid-19 patients with severe breathing problems at its plant in Galway.

It is relatively rare for a taoiseach to make personal phone calls to senior executives...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Higgins helps shine light on new report from NESC

National Economic and Social Council says training is needed to ensure workers aren’t left behind in fourth industrial revolution

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

FF and FG delay decision on retirement age increase

Rise from 66 to 67 would mean that soon-to-retire workers would be €45 a week worse off

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Green day: how we could reduce carbon emissions by 7%

What, exactly, would we have to do to meet the Green Party’s red-line condition for entering government? We asked some climate change experts

Daniel Murray | 4 hours ago