Varadkar picks up phone in plea to firms for Covid-19 supplies

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made personal phone calls to executives in two multinational companies to plead for vital supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Varadkar spoke to management in Roche, which supplies Covid-19 testing machines and materials, and management in Medtronic, which manufacturers the hospital ventilators used to help Covid-19 patients with severe breathing problems at its plant in Galway.

It is relatively rare for a taoiseach to make personal phone calls to senior executives...