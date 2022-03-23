Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Varadkar: Not in Ireland’s interests to rely on ‘undemocratic parts of the world’ for energy supply

Tánaiste to draw up new white paper on enterprise policy and says country can become a net exporter of energy due to ‘incredible opportunities’ to generate electricity from offshore wind

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
23rd March, 2022
Varadkar: Not in Ireland’s interests to rely on ‘undemocratic parts of the world’ for energy supply
Leo Varadkar said that it was odd that enterprise or industrial policy is rarely debated in the Dáil. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has pledged to overhaul Ireland’s industrial policy to cope with the “new cold war started by Russia”.

He has got government approval to draw up a new white paper on enterprise policy with the aim of adapting the state’s current strategy.

Varadkar said that the state had “made the right calls” in the past few decades by focusing on the pharmaceutical sector, medical devices,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Micheál Martin has done two successive negative Covid tests ahead of his departure from the US, and will fly home from Washington DC this evening. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach can attend EU summit after negative Covid tests

Home Michael Brennan
Ivana Bacik: the TD has impressed with her victory in Dublin Bay South and her easy manner with voters. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Labour sees Bacik as its best chance of survival

Home Michael Brennan
Alan Kelly announced his resignation as Labour leader. He took over the leadership two years ago and his stepping down has come as a surprise to many in the political bubble of Leinster House. Picture: Bryan Meade

Kelly resigns as Labour leader after party colleagues lose confidence in him

Home Daniel Murray
Leo Varadkar: when the current Tánaiste was elected leader of Fine Gael in 2017, the sense was that as a fresh and modern face for the party, he would also be an election winner. To date, however, that has not proven to be the case. Picture: AP

Red C poll: Warning signs for FG as support drops again, but FF’s slow recovery continues

Home Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1