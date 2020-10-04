Monday October 5, 2020
Varadkar: insurers must respond to watchdog’s ‘very serious’ findings

Tánaiste says government will be ‘following up’ on report compiled by CCPC and Central Bank

4th October, 2020
The Tánaiste said the government would be “following up” on the findings of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Central Bank of Ireland

Leo Varadkar has told insurers to respond to the “very serious” findings made against them by the state competition watchdog and the financial regulator.

Speaking to the Business Post, the Tánaiste said the government would be “following up” on the findings of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

“We’ll need to follow up on the preliminary finding that a number of...

