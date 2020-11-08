Varadkar holds silence on Cosgrave ‘lawbreaker’ claim

Leo Varadkar has refused to be drawn on whether he will take a defamation action against Paddy Cosgrave after the Web Summit founder referred to the Tánaiste on social media as a “lawbreaker”.

Cosgrave has published a number of highly critical tweets about the Fine Gael leader’s leaking of a draft GP contract in the past week. The internationally prominent businessman has called Varadkar a “lawbreaker”, even though Varadkar has not...