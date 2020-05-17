Varadkar eyes purchase of €10m military transport plane

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has asked the Defence Forces to look at buying its first ever military transport plane, in a move that could cost around €10 million.
Ireland is the only country in the EU that does not have a military cargo plane to transport its peacekeeping troops or to rescue Irish citizens stranded abroad.
Instead, it has to hire commercial aircraft or ask other military forces for permission to use space on their cargo...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team