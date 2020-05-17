Sunday May 17, 2020
Varadkar eyes purchase of €10m military transport plane

Ireland is the only country in the EU without a military cargo plane, forcing it to ‘hitch’ lifts for peace-keeping troops

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th May, 2020
The C-130 Hercules is one of the aircraft being considered by the government

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has asked the Defence Forces to look at buying its first ever military transport plane, in a move that could cost around €10 million.

Ireland is the only country in the EU that does not have a military cargo plane to transport its peacekeeping troops or to rescue Irish citizens stranded abroad.

Instead, it has to hire commercial aircraft or ask other military forces for permission to use space on their cargo...

