Varadkar calls his 2022 return as taoiseach ‘a kind of poetry’

Leo Varadkar has said there will be “a kind of poetry” in becoming taoiseach again on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the state.

Under the “rotating taoiseach” agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, the Tánaiste is due to take over from Micheál Martin on December 15, 2022.

In an interview for a new book on the history of Fine Gael, Varadkar said he was...