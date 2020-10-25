Sunday October 25, 2020
Varadkar calls his 2022 return as taoiseach ‘a kind of poetry’

In a new history of Fine Gael, the Tánaiste says his rotation back to the job of taoiseach will come shortly after the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the state and asserts that Fine Gael was the ‘party that founded the state’

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
25th October, 2020
Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader: in an interview for new book Saving the State, he claims his party ‘founded the state’

Leo Varadkar has said there will be “a kind of poetry” in becoming taoiseach again on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the state.

Under the “rotating taoiseach” agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, the Tánaiste is due to take over from Micheál Martin on December 15, 2022.

In an interview for a new book on the history of Fine Gael, Varadkar said he was...

