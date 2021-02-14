Subscribe Today
Varadkar backs construction return as firms add pressure

Industry body CIF says massive stalled developments must be prioritised in phased reopening after lockdown

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th February, 2021
The government is still concerned that the presence of the more infectious British Covid-19 variant here makes building sites more dangerous than they were before

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has backed a phased reopening of construction next month as multinational companies are putting pressure on construction firms to get back on site.

Large sections of the industry were shut down last month as part of the level 5 lockdown, with exemptions granted to certain infrastructural projects.

However, multinationals have been contacting the Construction Industry Federation to seek updates on whether key projects will be able to resume when the current...

