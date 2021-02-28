Subscribe Today
Varadkar and Donohoe clash over new tax break plans for remote workers

Tánaiste wants ‘ambitious’ incentives and capital allowances to encourage the practice, but Donohoe fears the effect on city centres and career development for young staff

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th February, 2021
Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar are close politically and any policy differences between them are rare, but a government source confirmed that there were still ‘huge reservations’ about new incentives to promote remote working

A stand-off between Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe has threatened the prospects of new incentives to promote remote working, amid concerns about the damage the practice could do to city centres and the career development of young workers.

Correspondence between officials shows how the Tánaiste wanted a commitment to “ambitious” tax breaks included in the government’s remote working strategy, as well as capital allowances for businesses to help them provide employees with the option of...

