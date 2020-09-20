Sunday September 20, 2020
Vacant positions leave state ethics watchdog unable to hold hearings

Two roles at SIPO have been vacant since February, when the terms of Mr Justice Daniel O'Keeffe and former FG minister Jim O'Keeffe ended

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
20th September, 2020
Hugh McElvaney, who previously represented Fine Gael, was found by SIPO to have committed three breaches of the ethics guidelines for local government

The state’s ethics watchdog is unable to carry out public hearings into allegations of wrongdoing, as vacant positions in its membership have not been filled for the last seven months.

The role of chairperson of the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO), and that of its independent member, have remained unoccupied since February, when the respective terms of Mr Justice Daniel O’Keeffe, a former High Court judge, and Jim O'Keeffe, a former Fine...

