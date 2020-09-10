Thursday September 10, 2020
Use of spit-hoods by gardaí during arrests could be lethal, rights group warns

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has called for an end to the use of the hoods which it says are degrading and do not prevent the spread of Covid-19

10th September, 2020
A protestor in New York demands justice for Daniel Prude who died while being restrained with a spit-hood over his head. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties fears a similar incident could happen here. Photo: Getty

Gardaí putting mesh hoods on detainees to prevent spitting attacks during the pandemic is a “potentially lethal form of inhuman and degrading treatment,” according to a civil rights group.

The comment from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) comes after the US police killing of Daniel Prude, who died of asphyxiation while being restrained with a spit-hood over his head earlier this year.

Sinéad Nolan of the ICCL said: “Hooding is...

